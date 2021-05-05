It's no surprise that Whitehall led the way in all-West Michigan Conference honorees after posting an 11-0 league record and earning the conference championship. The Vikings had three first-team selections - only Oakridge, with two, also had multiple players on the first team - plus an honorable mention. Montague also had a first-team pick.
The top player in the league as voted by the coaches was senior Dayton Cole, who in addition to his all-WMC honors was also named honorable mention all-state by the AP and was named to the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan BCAM's Best team in Division 2.
The only returning all-WMC first team player from 2019-20, Cole lived up to his billing with an impressive statistical season. He averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game and shot a remarkable 77 percent from the field in WMC action, despite being the focus of opposing defenses. His highlight game was a 30-point, 14-rebound night against Ravenna. Cole will play at Jackson College, a juco near Detroit, next season.
"His ability to score while facing collapsing defenses and also pass to open teammates was a key part of our going undefeated in league play," Whitehall coach Nate Aardema said. "Dayton had many highlight-reel worthy plays."
Cole was joined by two other three-year varsity players on the first team, Evan Mikkelson and Andrew Durbin. Mikkelson was a two-time captain and a classic example, Aardema said, of a player whose value stretched beyond the stat sheet. Mikkelson averaged 7.4 points per game but also generally guarded the opponent's top perimeter scorer and provided needed leadership throughout an unprecedented season.
"He was an extremely dedicated player for our program and set a great example for players that will play after him," Aardema said.
Durbin, also a two-time captain, averaged 9.4 points and five rebounds per game, eclipsing a double-digit scoring average in WMC games. He joined Cole in making the paint an inhospitable place for opposing scorers. His highlight game was a 20-point, seven-rebound effort against Hart.
"He had a huge part in our team's success," Aardema said.
For Montague, Drew Collins earned first-team honors as well. Collins didn't play basketball in 2019-20, instead playing in a 7-on-7 football league, but when he returned as a senior, he was the Wildcats' top performer statistically. Collins led the team in scoring in most games and ended up with averages of 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, and also ranked third on the team in assists. Collins' highlight game came in the team's first of three thrillers against Oakridge, where he scored 27 points, forced a late turnover and hit the game-winning shot with two seconds to go.
Addison Bluhm of Whitehall rounded out area all-conference players, getting honorable mention. Bluhm, another three-year varsity player and two-time captain, didn't do much shooting in 2021, but he could have; he averaged 7.2 points per game, and the threat of his shooting helped take some of the defensive attention off of his higher-scoring teammates.
"His outside shooting and consistent attacking of the basket made our offense much more potent," Aardema said.