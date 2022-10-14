Whitehall’s week nine football game against Orchard View has been canceled by the Cardinals due to their lack of healthy players, OV athletic director Leroy Hackley Jr. told CatchMark SportsNet.
The Cardinals had already canceled their games for weeks seven and eight for the same reason. The program began the season with fewer than 20 players and did not have a varsity team in 2021.
Whitehall will have the option to either accept the forfeit win or schedule another opponent. The Vikings have not officially announced a decision there, but options are obviously limited in Whitehall’s enrollment class as almost every football team in the state already has a scheduled game.