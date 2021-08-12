Montague has no intention of resting on its laurels this fall as it defends its 2020 state championship. The Wildcats bring back three of their top five players and feel confident in the up-and-comers expected to slide into the other two spots in the lineup.
“We know that our process works,” Montague coach Phil Kerr said. “We know that if we are committed to each other and put in the work day by day to improve ourselves, for the sake of each other and the team, the sky’s the limit. We can’t control the talent on other teams or the improvements they make, but we know that we aren’t going to leave anything on the table and we’re going to put ourselves in the best possible chance to succeed.”
The Wildcats lost all-state performer Megan Brown and all-state honorable mention player Katie Unger to graduation, but Brown will still be with the program, taking an assistant coach role while attending Muskegon Community College. All-state player Orianna Bylsma and honorable mention players Gabby Moreau and Mackenzie Goudreau are back in the lineup.
Natalie Kellogg and Claire Meacham are set to take the other two spots in the starting lineup. While they’ll be new to the top five spots, they played varsity matches all last year and, Kerr said, are ready for this new challenge.
“The girls who are moving up into those spots are hungry, talented, experienced, and ready to take this team to the next level,” Kerr said. “We don’t have any rookies on this team...We are confident that this team can be just as good or even better (than in 2020).”
With that in mind, the Wildcats are playing a grueling schedule. They’ll travel to Lansing or further east no fewer than four times for invitationals to get a close look at some of the top competition trying to unseat them atop the state, as well as last year’s state champs from the other three divisions. They’ll also head up to Traverse City twice, host their own invitational, and participate in the Katke Classic just a few days before that course hosts the regional meet as well.
“We believe that challenging ourselves throughout the season by playing the best competition in the state will prepare us for the rigors of the postseason and give us the edge that we’ll need,” Kerr said.
While the clear goal is a repeat state title, Kerr said the team will focus on its own improvement. If the ‘Cats succeed in doing that, their goals should take care of themselves.
“We all want to get better,” Kerr said. “That starts with Ori up top and goes all the way through the lineup. Each of us will set individual goals in terms of scores we want to shoot and as a team we will develop goals for the scores we want to shoot by season’s end. Our sole focus is on what we can control, and that is our day to day improvement.”