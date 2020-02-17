FREMONT — Montague had a solid day at Saturday's Division 3 district meet in Fremont, qualifying five wrestlers to the regionals.
Cale Coppess led the Wildcats, earning a district championship at 119. Coppess easily won all three of his matches, with wins coming by technical fall, pin, and, in the finals, a 15-2 major decision over Grand Rapids Catholic Central's Chase Schroder.
Tristan Winkleblack also reached the finals for Montague, coming in second at 112. Winkleblack earned two pins, one of which came over teammate Aidan Perreault, before falling to Tri-County's Ian Boden by a 17-4 score in the finals.
Perreault didn't let his setback stop him from qualifying, as he came in third place. He defeated Grant's Kaiden Pascoe in the blood round, 5-1, to secure his regional spot, and won another decision in the third-place match to finish 3-1 on the day.
Kevin Roll and Max Dahl also took third place. Roll went 3-1 at 103, with all three wins coming by pin. Dahl posted a 3-1 record at 171, scoring a pin and two decisions.
Logan Fairchild won two matches and reached the blood round for Montague at 140, but fell short of regional qualification. Michael Moore and Owen Fairchild each won one match for the Wildcats.