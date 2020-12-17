Montague’s star senior trio of Reilly Murphy, Raegan Murphy and Ally Hall each earned Division 2 all-state recognition this fall for the second consecutive year, and Whitehall’s Maggie Evans joined the three Wildcats in receiving all-state honors.
Setter Raegan Murphy, who was honorable mention all-state last fall, leapfrogged to second team all-state this year, while front-line hitters Reilly Murphy and Ally Hall each earned their second consecutive third team honor. Viking junior Evans earned honorable mention all-state.
Montague coach Shawn Bectel said he was pleased that all three of his senior leaders were honored again, although he’s sure all three would trade the honors to still be playing, joking that he was using “still be playing” loosely as the remainder of the volleyball tournaments remained on hold in the state.
“Obviously me as a coach, I always want those personal achievements for those kids, because that’s something they remember forever,” Bectel said. “Knowing those kids, they’d trade those for team goals every day of the week. I know the hard work and determination that was put into achieving them.”
Bectel added that the way all-state voting tends to work, his players would have had a good chance of going up a level on the all-state teams had the Wildcats been able to win the district title. Whitehall upset Montague in the district finals, which in turn likely contributed to Evans’ honorable mention.
“Last year, had we won in the regional (semifinals), I think we’d have been one step higher,” Bectel said. “That’s just kind of how it works out. The fact that we were a really strong team this year and played a much heavier schedule with bigger competition, that helps. We only had seven losses and six were class A schools. That says a lot about us.”
The Wildcats were as vocal as any local team about being willing to do whatever it took to get the fall season off the ground when its existence was uncertain in August. Bectel’s half-joking remark at the time that his team was even willing to wear masks on the court proved prescient, as the MHSAA ended up mandating them for competition.
“There were so many hills and valleys and a lot of fight to make things happen,” Bectel said. “I was proud that they kept positive the whole time. Not once did they care about themselves. They just wanted to get on the court and play with their teammates.”
The coach ended up being very proud of the efforts his team put forth all year, which were rewarded with a West Michigan Conference title, even though a Reilly Murphy injury and district final defeat ended things on a sour note.
“That’s what you love about sports,” Bectel said. “It gets you in a positive way and a negative way. We had a great season and we had one bad game. I don’t want to define our season by one game.
“That’s the biggest thing, is the adversity they had to go through this year. Reilly (got) hurt at the end of the year, and if she doesn’t get hurt, we might be having a different conversation. But the girls battled through and played the best they could.”
Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said Evans was an all-around performer for Whitehall, helping the team on offense and defense. She notably was second on the team in kills, despite being a setter by position.
“She had a great year...and provided great leadership,” Edsall said. “She’s just a gamer. She cares maybe more than anybody I’ve ever coached. She’s such a good leader.”