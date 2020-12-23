As fall sports tournaments close in on resumption under the MHSAA's pilot program that includes rapid COVID-19 tests, winter sports schedules continue to be pushed back.
The winter sports were not included in the pilot program, and despite the MHSAA's best efforts, they were not granted an exemption when Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) extended the statewide ban on organized indoor sports through Jan. 15.
Winter sports were already facing scheduling difficulties as it was, after pushing the beginning of competition into the new year. With the additional three weeks added to the pause, a decent portion of the regular season calendar for basketball, wrestling and cheer has now been wiped out.
"We've been fighting...for winter sports," MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said Friday, Dec. 18 in a Zoom press conference. "We believe they can be done safely. But the governor, and other leaders, have Jan. 15 as the target date for many winter activities."
The logic is sound enough - state officials want to see if current restrictions can stem the tide of COVID-19. The state has already seen a decline in cases since enacting the restrictions, which began in mid-November.
Uyl said the MHSAA is optimistic, based on what they've heard from state officials, that if COVID-19 cases continue to decline, restrictions may be lifted earlier than Jan. 15, but whenever they are lifted, the plan is to get winter sports started.
"Our hope and plan is to resume practice shortly thereafter," Uyl said. "The goal is to complete winter sports tournaments by the end of March."
While a plan has not been released, to comply with its own restrictions, the MHSAA will have to change the individual wrestling tournament. The MHSAA has restricted competition to once per week during the season, with no more than four schools permitted at a site. The individual tournaments, of course, bring far more than that many schools together, and with many wrestlers competing more than three times in a day to boot.
Whitehall athletic director Greg Russell believes the final product in that sport will end up looking something like what the boys tennis tournament looked like in the fall. In that sport, the individual tournament ended up being converted into a team tournament, with a small bracket of eight first singles players per division competing for an individual title.
"They shortened the regular season to increase the amount of time to get the tournaments in," Russell said. "There will need to be more sites and more rounds to crown an individual or state champion."
In basketball, meanwhile, local schools are losing conference games, particularly Whitehall and Montague, which traditionally have league contests in the first week of game action. (Reeths-Puffer starts league play later, but the pause will wipe out a couple of conference games for the Rockets as well.)
Montague athletic director Jay Mulder said the league has devised a plan to make up conference games that includes games on Mondays. Traditionally, the league schedule consists of alternating weeks, with teams playing in conference on Tuesday and Friday of a given week, then Thursday of the following week. Presumably the Monday plan would be tweaking the weeks that normally feature Thursday games. Even that plan will have to be evaluated, as it was made prior to the pause's extension.
Mulder said league athletic directors have been very helpful and flexible in working together to ensure conference games get made up, with some help from former Montague AD Ken Diamond, who schedules officials for conference basketball games.
"We work very well together as a league," Mulder said. "We're in constant contact...We have almost a daily email chain. If something quick happens, we might have a text chain going as well. We work quite well together. That's been nice. We have a pretty good contingency plan in place."
When it was only a couple of weeks of competition being taken off the calendar, there was ample hope that a full 20-game schedule might be possible in basketball, but after it was extended, Russell said, it's likely games will begin coming off the schedule. Obviously the most likely victims of that move will be non-conference battles as leagues prioritize getting in their own games.
"There's a lot of ifs," Russell said. "The state isn't issuing any kind of plan until the health department and the governor tell us what's going to happen."