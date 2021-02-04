Whitehall, MI (49461)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 16F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 16F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.