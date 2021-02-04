Winter sports personnel got the news they had been waiting for Thursday afternoon, as an amended Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) order will allow competition to begin in all four contact sports next week.
The MHSAA said in a press conference that competition may begin for boys and girls basketball, as well as hockey, on Monday, Feb. 8, which is also the first allowable day for contact in those sports. Wrestling and competitive cheer may begin competition next Friday, Feb. 12. Winter sports tournament dates will remain as previously rescheduled.
"We're tremendously excited today for our winter kids," MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said. "We absolutely want to recognize the work and support from Governor (Gretchen) Whitmer and her office, MDHHS Director (Elizabeth) Hertel, her staff and everyone from her office. We're greatly appreciative of them taking the info and receiving the data we communicated over the last seven to 10 days.
"As excited as we were to get fall to be able to finish, we're probably more excited now. (The delay) has really been hard on these communities in these four sports."
There are, of course, precautions that will have to be taken. While full details haven't yet been released, masks will be required for players and coaches in basketball and hockey games. Masks will also be required in cheer, but not when in active competition, because opponents are not face-to-face during meets.
Wrestling, meanwhile, will not require masks during competition because rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 will be required on match days for all athletes. As with the pilot program in the fall, MDHHS will provide those tests to schools at no cost.
"It's clear that some concerns with wrestling are different than they are in basketball and hockey," Uyl said, referring to the potential for grapplers to have difficulty breathing depending on their position in a match. "With the testing in wrestling, it'll allow kids to compete without a mask on."
The same game-day testing could allow hockey and basketball players to compete unmasked, but full details are yet to be confirmed.
Some schools may elect not to return to competition immediately on Feb. 8, but Uyl said the MHSAA wanted to give schools as much scheduling flexibility as possible and added that feedback he's received is that, because of the non-contact winter sports practices, the athletes in those sports "have never been in better condition".
"Our wrestling kids have joked that their practices have felt like cross-country practice with all the running," Uyl said. "We feel that teams can easily transition to competition next week (if desired)."
The MHSAA said that based on the experiences of the winter seasons in the three neighboring states — Indiana, Wisconsin and Ohio — it's confident the winter season can go forward without any further pauses.
"All their overall COVID rates have declined about at the same rate as ours," Uyl said. "We know we'll have positive cases as we did in the fall, and we'll work with schools to keep everybody safe. I believe all we needed was the chance to get started."
Uyl added that spring sports will remain on schedule for a full season, although based on feedback from schools, the first day of practice may be pushed back slightly to minimize the overlap between the winter and spring sports as much as possible. With only two contact sports in the spring — girls soccer and boys lacrosse — it seems likely that season can go off without interruption. That's an MHSAA priority after those seasons were taken away last year due to the timing of the pandemic.
"I've always had high confidence in spring based on our experience this fall," Uyl said. "(We have) very high confidence we'll be able to do spring with no further delay or interruption."