WHITEHALL — Whitehall wrestlers were a common sight near the top of the podium Saturday at the Division 3 individual district tournament, which the Vikings hosted. Five Whitehall athletes earned district titles and two more were runners-up; four more took fourth place to qualify for regionals, which are set for this coming Saturday at Belding.

In addition, Montague had two champs and four total regional qualifiers.

The Vikings, though, led the way. Not only did five in red and white earn titles, but they did so in mostly dominant fashion. The only Viking that encountered much adversity on the way to the top spot was also the most unlikely champion - Caden Varela at 126 pounds.

Varela was only seeded #3, but he was huge in clutch moments in consecutive matches in the bracket. After a first-round pin, Varela went to overtime against Grand Rapids West Catholic's Andrew LaPerna and pulled off an escape to earn a 7-6 win. His next match, against #2 seed Chris Aebig of Montague, also went to overtime, and again Varela delivered, scoring a takedown to pick up a 4-2 win. Varela capped his day with another upset, topping #1 seed Zane Kik of Kent City 6-2 in the finals.

(Aebig, by the way, rebounded to defeat another Viking, Max Krukowski, in the blood round and scored another win in the third-place match to punch his ticket to regionals.)

Whitehall's other champs were unsurprising, as each of the other four were top seeds at their weight classes and wrestled like it. Shane Cook continued his perfect season by dispatching each of his 285-pound foes with first-period pins, and twin brother Jackson also earned a trio of first-period pins at 215. Wyatt Jenkins needed only two pins to take the 175-pound title - again both in the first period - and Ryan Goodrich won at 165 by scoring a technical fall, a pin, and a comfortable 10-4 decision over Noah Abram of Grand Rapids West Catholic in the finals.

Darnell Mack, at 150, and Ryne Christensen, at 138, each were finalists as well and finished second. Mack earned a pin and a technical fall on the day; Christensen fought off a good effort from Nahum Krussell of Grand Rapids Catholic Central to win 5-4 in the district semifinals on his way to second place.

Four more Vikings reached regionals by earning fourth place - Blake Morningstar (215), Cody Manzo (106), Anthony Raider (113) and Nolan Taranko (120). Raider earned an overtime win of his own on the way to qualification, edging Kent City's Emmanuel Hernandez 5-3. Hernandez later avenged the loss in the third-place match.

Each of the remaining three Vikings reached the blood round, but could not take the next step in the bracket. Blake English and Krukowski each won twice before bowing out, and Liam Waller picked up a first-round win before being eliminated.

For Montague, Tristan Winkleblack and Jimmy Thommen earned district championships at 144 and 106 pounds respectively. Winkleblack pinned his first two opponents and defeated Terrell Hawkins of Comstock Park 10-4 in the finals. Thommen scored two pins and then a dominant technical fall in the championship match.

Aebig's third-place match included a pin and that technical fall over Krukowski before advancing to the regionals. Michael Moore rounded out the qualifiers by taking fourth at 150. He won twice by pin on the day.

Tyler Risch, Joe Winkleman and Fletcher Thommen were the three Wildcats who reached the blood round before bowing out. Thommen scored a pin and a technical fall on the day and Winkleman earned one pin.