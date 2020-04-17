With sports sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic, sports fans only have one option.

Yard work? Get in shape? Do something resembling getting an actual life?

Well, we could do that, but no — our only option is to dive into old games.

Luckily, sports networks and YouTube pages have obliged us, unleashing a torrent of archived content over the past month. ESPN has staged some themed days (one day last month saw ESPN2 turn its channel into that old DodgeBall movie staple, ESPN8: The Ocho), but the bulk of their days are spent airing old games.

It’s stuff that’s mostly unhelpful to most casual sports fans, but to a nerd like myself, it’s a treasure trove. Just for one example, ESPN recently re-aired its broadcast from 1995 of the game when Cal Ripken, Jr. surpassed Lou Gehrig’s hallowed record of 2,130 consecutive games played. I happened to click onto it for a little while, and it was wild to dive into a world where the baseball team in Anaheim was called the California Angels, when Ripken was among the biggest stars in sports, and when Chris Berman did play-by-play (this was a bigger departure from the norm than you think for a kid who mostly knew Berman for his shticky NFL Prime Time persona).

There are options aplenty. The NFL and the NBA moved quickly when the sports world went into shutdown, unlocking access to their archives for fans. Using the NFL app, fans can watch any game going back to the 2009 season as well as other selected games. The NBA unlocked its League Pass service, allowing fans to watch any game from this season and any number of past classics.

MLB did the same, and fans can watch any game from each of the past two seasons. They’ve also held various themed days, airing classic games on MLB Network and across their social channels. Classic NCAA basketball tournament games were everywhere you looked on TV during the time frame the Dance would’ve taken place.

For me, of course, the king has always been college football, and in that respect I’ve been ahead of the curve on diving into old content. There are literally hundreds of full game broadcasts floating around on YouTube if you look for them (and I have). Archived games from official sources are starting to fill in some gaps, too. As a Notre Dame fan, I can only speak to the Irish’s pages, but they have uploaded several seasons’ worth of home games already — including several games I never watched live — and it looks like they’ll be doing more. I imagine the same is true for many other schools.

I’m a completist by nature and can hardly stand the idea of starting something without finishing as much of it as possible. That’s more true than ever when it comes to my sports, so I’ve been using more of this abundant spare time than I probably should watching old victories that I didn’t get to see in real time for one reason or another. Whether because I was too young to sit still for a whole game or because I didn’t have the NFL Sunday Ticket package at the time, old games are out there that I didn’t see, so how can I resist?

Hopefully, this sort of cabin fever won’t last forever. Fans desperate for something new are at least getting ESPN’s much-hyped “Last Dance” documentary about the last championship season for the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls, debuting this week. But there is, for the first time in a while, hope for our sports.

America’s favorite doctor, Anthony Fauci, who’s been the point man throughout the crisis, recently said in an interview that there is a road map for sports to compete again this year, even if it’s not remotely in the fashion we’d like (no fans, isolated locations). I’m perfectly happy to make the best of the situation by consuming old content by the truckload, but at the same time, I’ve never been more starved for a live game. Provided it’s done in a way that the players can tolerate, I would love to see a 2020 season in any form I can get.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, there’s a game from 1992 on that I just have to check out...