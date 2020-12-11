The West Michigan Conference’s proposed expansion is moving right along, with principals expected to vote on the league athletic directors’ recommendation at a meeting next month.
Whitehall athletic director Greg Russell said the recommendation, which was not made public, was finalized Wednesday. He added that the league’s executive committee (the eight principals) will correspond with the athletic directors regarding the plan leading up to the expected vote. Applicant schools will be notified immediately following the vote, and from there the process will move to the superintendents and school boards for approval in the spring.
Eight schools were reported to have applied to the WMC earlier this year when the league accepted letters of interest: Central State Activities Association schools Hesperia, Holton and Fremont, as well as Lakes 8 Activities Conference schools Ludington, Manistee, Muskegon Catholic, Orchard View and Western Michigan Christian.
While COVID-19 and its effects have had an impact on just about everything in the world, and certainly on schools and athletics, Russell said the league is actually ahead of its original timeline in the expansion process, in part because the pandemic prevented the league from going through with on-site visits to prospective schools. Instead, league ADs were given virtual tours.
The site visits were pretty much a formality anyway; as Russell and Montague athletic director Jay Mulder pointed out, all the applicant schools were in the WMC’s general footprint, and WMC schools are familiar with them from playing against them in non-conference or postseason action.
“If we had a question, we all know the ADs, and we could send a quick phone call or text,” Mulder said. “As crazy as COVID is, it sort of sped up our process a little bit.”
While the exact recommendation was not made public, comments by both Russell and Mulder made clear that the ADs did end up recommending some degree of expansion. A WMC expansion would certainly include a division of the league into two tiers by enrollment. That would benefit the larger schools like Whitehall and Montague, who gain more Michigan Power Rating (MPR) points by playing other larger schools. Smaller schools would get the benefit of playing in a more competitively balanced league, especially in sports such as football, soccer, track and cross-country, which have larger rosters.
“I’m excited to have what I’d consider a Class B schedule,” Russell said. “Our teams, we try to schedule as heavy as we can in non-conference. Take this year. We (Whitehall’s football team) were 5-1, having only lost to Montague in double overtime, and we weren’t even the #1 ranked team in our district. We just play too small a schedule in a lot of our conference games. It’ll balance the competitive issues. The proposal will help that from Whitehall’s standpoint. That’s been my biggest push all along.”
The expansion issue had been debated for years prior to last December’s 8-0 vote to solicit interest for expansion. Previously, the league had been at an impasse regarding the topic, with Hart nearly leaving the WMC for the CSAA at one point due to a perceived failure to act. However, with the enacting of MPR and seeding for postseason tournaments in football, basketball and soccer over the past couple of years, opinion swung in the direction of expansion.
Despite the WMC’s divided history on the topic, though, Russell said deliberations between the ADs throughout this process have been healthy and productive.
“No contention whatsoever,” Russell said. “Those are always unique situations. It’s one of the few times where we can only speak to what’s best for our own school district. Lots of times at league meetings, you’re trying to see what’s best for the group, but in these situations you have to look at what’s best for Whitehall or for Montague. We all have our strengths and weaknesses and you want to build a plan that incorporates everyone. We have to help the small schools and hopefully, if we come up with a good plan, it helps the Oakridges and Whitehalls play the schedule they need to, too.”
“It was actually nice, because we’re all familiar with the schools that applied, because they were all in our area,” Mulder said of the discussions. “There was no, ‘We’re not sure about this school’, because we’ve all competed against the schools and know all their ADs.”
While the principals’ executive committee will have the ability to modify and solicit feedback from the athletic directors regarding their proposal, Mulder said the ADs are proud of the work they’ve done, signaling that it will likely go forward with minimal revision.
“I think it’s got great traction,” Russell said. “I think it’s just a matter of the principals accepting our proposal and making modifications, looking at the schools that are the best fit.”