The West Michigan Conference realignment discussion, which kicked back up late last year when the league announced it would pursue expansion, is still moving, although the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed progress.

In late March, the Muskegon Chronicle reported that eight schools responded to the WMC’s call for formal interest with non-binding letters of application prior to the March 27 deadline. (No league changes would take effect until at least the 2021-22 academic year.) Those eight schools were Hesperia, Fremont, Ludington, Manistee, Manistee Catholic, Muskegon Catholic, Orchard View and Western Michigan Christian.

Similarly to two years ago, when Hesperia (along with Ludington) applied to the WMC, Hesperia was surprised that fellow Central State Activities Association Silver member Holton did not apply; Panthers’ athletic director Jeff Knapp said that conversations with the school had led him to believe they would.

Hesperia retains some level of interest in the conference — Knapp said the natural geographic rivalries with Hart and Shelby would make the Panthers a good fit in the league — although the school would likely favor remaining in their own conference if the CSAA Silver can add two more schools and get to eight, which is the number the large-school CSAA Gold currently has.

Ludington’s interest in the WMC came after the school had considered its own look at the CSAA. Athletic director Randy Fountain said the school’s coaches leaned towards the WMC when he solicited their opinions last fall.

“While no conference is going to fit everything we would want, the WMC seemed to be the best fit,” Fountain told the Ludington Daily News.

At a meeting in March prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, the concept of a ‘super-league’ between the WMC, CSAA and Lakes 8 Activities Conference was briefly considered but quickly shut down.

“There’s no mass league going to be formed,” Whitehall athletic director Greg Russell said. “There’s no interest there. Too many people at the table, and not many people are unhappy (with their current situation).”

The situation remains fluid, but there’s clearly an appetite within the WMC to move forward with expansion, especially from the smaller schools such as Hart and Ravenna. That group has a stated goal of adding enough schools to split the league into two tiers, much like the CSAA has done with its eight-school Gold and six-school Silver divisions.

Hart superintendent Mark Platt told the Chronicle that six of the eight superintendents in the league are ready to move forward with expansion, not specifying the holdouts, and Ravenna superintendent Greg Helmer said in a Twitter post in March that the school is ready to apply to the CSAA if expansion is not approved.

“(From what I’ve heard), it’s the smaller schools in the WMC that are dissatisfied with their league,” Knapp said. “It’s not the ‘blue’ schools, if you will. For me, it seems like football is driving it, not being a competitive situation for those (smaller) schools.”

Needless to say, there are plenty of moving parts involved. For some, the status quo may be acceptable if the WMC doesn’t get the feedback it’s looking for, but for the schools like Ravenna, it clearly is not.

“It comes down to each individual school district,” Russell said. “As a league, do we want to see anyone leave? No, but I’d understand if I were in a different chair. If I were in a school of 300 (students) or less, would I consider my options? I think some schools are doing that.

“There’s no ill feelings whatsoever. it’s a very close-knit conference. But we understand that some schools might feel that, if there’s no expansion, how well do they fit?...I do think they’d be more inclined to stay if we can get more schools.”

“I think the first part was, if we have schools that are interested and what size of schools are interested, and (then) if we don’t have anybody, let’s put our heads together and see what we can do from there,” Shelby athletic director Chuck Persenaire said. “That will tell us where we have to go.”

Russell said the WMC schools have grown familiar with this process, having fielded applications several times before, and support for expansion has grown as the disparity in enrollment continues to grow between the largest three schools — Whitehall, Oakridge and Montague — and the smaller five.

“Some of us that have been here for a long time, this has happened a few times,” Russell said. “There’s a little more support and understanding than in the past.”

The next formal step for the WMC, Russell said, is sending out formal application packets to the interested schools. That would take place by June, giving the schools the summer to complete them. Then, in the fall, the schools that formally apply would be evaluated by the current WMC schools prior to a series of votes involving league athletic directors and principals. The superintendents and school boards would then make a final decision.

“It’s kind of a lengthy process when it gets to the application phase,” Russell said.

Until that phase hits, things remain up in the air as schools and leagues juggle what fits each party best.

“We’re looking to see what’s best for the WMC and what’s best for the schools in the conference and for the best for schools that may be interested as well,” Persenaire said.