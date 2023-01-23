MONTAGUE — A year ago at the GMAA tournament, then-freshman Wyatt Jenkins lost a three-point match to Holton's Rice Robins that he felt he shouldn't have. It knocked him to third place.

There was no such letdown Saturday at Montague, as Jenkins stormed through the 165-pound bracket with four pins to claim his first GMAA title. He finished up with a pin of Muskegon's Nyzirre Wynn in the finals.

It marked the fifth year in a row that a Jenkins earned the top spot in the city meet, as Wyatt's brother Ira won three full titles and went 3-0 at the 2021 Tier 1 quad meet that was modified due to COVID-19 precautions.

"That felt great," Wyatt said. "It's a big honor to have that much of a role model to aspire to be. I've always wanted to be like my brother and at one point, I want to be better than him."

Saturday was hardly the first step on that journey - Jenkins already is a well-known star at his weight class - but it was a big one.

Wyatt's growth on the mat is clear, but it's even clearer off the mat, if you ask assistant coach Craig Christensen. He showed that growth in the way he worked out Saturday morning with teammates who, Christensen said, "didn't manage their weight very well" prior to the tournament - even though Jenkins had, even coming in one pound underweight.

"Wyatt is just such a different kid than he was this time last year," Christensen said. "He's kind of emerged as a real leader...He was the first kid to start putting his workout clothes on and working out with those boys. I'm really proud of Wyatt just because he's matured so much over the last year."

Even after one of his best days as a high school wrestler to date, Jenkins was still showing a remarkable self-awareness. Despite four victories by pin, he felt he was too rushed Saturday and needed to work on being patient and waiting for the right moment to attack.

"I think going forward, I just need to stop rushing my shots and take care of my technique a little bit more," Jenkins said. "I feel I was really rushed. My technique wasn't really fully on point today, but it was better than it was last year."

Before and after his championship wins, Jenkins, as well as the rest of his team, were urging teammates on in their own finals matches, to the point where they were told to move off the mat at one point. The Vikings being close is not new, but this group seems to be taking it to a new level.

"We base our team around family," Jenkins said. "We break down with 'family' all the time and that's how we wrestle. We go out there and we support each other, no matter if we're getting told to get off the side of the mat, we're still going to be there for our team."

Jenkins said his whole team impressed him Saturday. Entering the week ranked #3 at his weight class, if he has his way, he will be the one doing the impressing at season's end.

"I am sure that last year's (loss) was the furthest thing from his brain and he's kind of transformed himself into a more mature wrestler, kind of focused on the here and now," Christensen said.