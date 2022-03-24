Whitehall struggled to a 12-23 record last season, with the season’s major highlight coming from now-graduated Cayden Ritchie, who set a school record for stolen bases with 72. Longtime Whitehall coach Warren Zweigle said that mark ranks #2 in the state coaches’ association’s records.
The Vikings will not enter 2022 possessing much experience after the graduation of six seniors. Still, optimism is high they can create some excitement as the young roster gets used to varsity action.
We are going to be extremely young, but we have some talented young kids that I am anxious to see play,” Zweigle said. “If they can get a little experience under their belts, I think we could be a dangerous team to play.”
Whitehall only has one senior this year — outfielder Brendan Schmehil. The Vikings do bring back a few players who played significant time last year. Sophomore Ryne Christensen was the team’s #2 batter and second baseman much of last season and did a lot of pitching as well. Jaden Brinkert had a strong 2021 season, hitting .368, and is set to see time playing third base, catching and pitching. Jack McDowell, a junior third baseman and outfielder, and Kyle Stratton, a sophomore shortstop/catcher/pitcher, also bring starting experience to the lineup.
Stratton and Christensen are poised, Zweigle thinks, for breakout seasons. Both showed flashes last year, although the team’s inability to field consistently hurt both at times. Improvement in that area would help both the young hurlers and the Vikings.
Whitehall’s West Michigan Conference slate is likely to be highlighted by Division 2 top-10 squad Oakridge and a strong Montague team, but where the Vikings really will stretch their legs this year is in the non-league slate. Going up against quality competition from around the state — Zeeland East, Bay City John Glenn, Forest Hills Eastern and Freeland are among the foes Whitehall will face — could accelerate the learning curve for the young Whitehall team.
“I truly enjoy getting outside the league to see how we stack up against other great baseball programs,” Zweigle said.