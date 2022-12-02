Whitehall had another great season last year, advancing to the Division 2 state semifinals and sending its top wrestler of all time, Ira Jenkins, out with a second consecutive unbeaten state championship season.

This year's group is young - coach Justin Zeerip, who's again leading the program beside brother Collin, said the team will start only "two to four" seniors - but they're good.

The team's top wrestler entering the season is one of those seniors: Shane Cook. Cook placed third last year at 215 pounds, losing his only finals match in overtime. He enters the season ranked #1 at the heavyweight spot by MichiganGrappler.

"He put a lot of time in in the offseason and works hard all the time," Zeerip said. "He's going to have a big year. As a senior, he's doing a great job as a leader in the room. He leads by example."

Cook is the only returning all-state wrestler for Whitehall, but Ira's brother Wyatt prepared like one throughout the offseason. Wyatt, a sophomore, fell in the blood round last season and spent the offseason getting stronger. Zeerip said he's wrestled with Jenkins and can see he's improving fast.

"I think he's really poised for a big season," Zeerip said. "I'm super excited about his year."

Other prominent returners include regional qualifiers Ryne Christensen, Darnell Mack and Nolan Taranko, who each start the season in the rankings. Ryan Goodrich had a winning record as a freshman and should take a big step forward as a sophomore. Caden Varela also returns as a sophomore; Zeerip said Varela attended several summer wrestling camps to get better. Jackson Cook, Shane's twin brother, hasn't wrestled since his freshman season, but he's back and could make some noise.

There are several younger wrestlers that should make their names familiar before season's end, too. Sophomore Blake English has impressed coaches and teammates alike in practice, and a strong class of freshmen is ready to live up to their hype: Cody Manzo, Colton Weiler, Hunter Peterson, Max Krukowski and Liam Waller are just a few.

One freshman wrestler, unfortunately, won't be part of the action this year: Caden Bowyer, who was unbeaten as an eighth-grader, has been battling cancer and will not be able to wrestle this season. The school has raised money for Bowyer's family at various events this year, and Zeerip said Bowyer finds time to join his teammates for some cardio work on occasion.

"It's been really refreshing to have him in the room," Zeerip said. "It keeps things in perspective. He has a lot of excitement and lifts the kids' mood up when he's in the room. We're really pulling for him and praying for him. It's going well."

On the mat, Whitehall's postseason outlook has changed again, as the Vikings are back in Division 3. Whitehall has ping-ponged between Divisions 2 and 3 for five straight seasons.

It hasn't changed much about the way the Vikings schedule, though, as they'll wrestle mostly the same high-level meets they usually do out of conference. Grandville, Chippewa Hills, Rockford and Whitehall's own Rick Champion Duals always attract top competition. A West Michigan Conference highlight will come early, when the Zeerip brothers lead Whitehall against rival Montague and Fremont, coached by their dad Craig, on the same night.

The team's goals also remain the same - win and win big. The Vikings have been to at least the state quarterfinals in six of the past seven seasons.

"We just want to take it one match at a time, but we'd obviously love to win the conference, win the city meet, districts, regionals and make it to team state," Zeerip said. "We're not thinking about that stuff right now."

The youth of the team will be key. If the younger Vikings progress the way their pedigree suggests they will, big things could be coming.

"If they keep getting better every day, I think they could surprise some people," Zeerip said. "Just with the youth we have, a lot of the kids have put a lot of time in and I think they're ready for competition."