MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer was hammered at home Friday night in its regular-season finale, taking a 58-3 loss to Zeeland East.
The Rockets (2-4, 2-3 O-K Green Conference) gave the Chix an early 9-0 lead after allowing a touchdown on the first drive of the game and then having a high snap sail out of the end zone for a safety. R-P got on the board later in the first quarter on an Ayden Willacker field goal, but would never score again as the Chix poured in three touchdowns each in the second and third quarters.