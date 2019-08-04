State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, of Norton Shores, Tuesday reminded area students about the summer reading program hosted by his office and encouraged them to participate.

Students first through fifth grade are eligible to participate in the program. To enter, students simply pick up Rep. VanWoerkom’s customized summer bookmark from their local library, read ten books, and record the titles and number of pages read using the online form found at www.RepVanWoerkom.com. Readers must submit their information by August 31 to be eligible to win. One young reader will be rewarded with a trip to Lansing as a “Representative for a Day.”

“An early love of reading translates to a lifetime love of learning,” Rep. VanWoerkom said. “By participating in this contest and reading throughout the summer months, students can keep their skills sharp before the next school year.”

For more information, you can contact your local library or reach out to Rep. VanWoerkom’s office at (517) 373-3436 or GregVanWoerkom@house.mi.gov.