How do you hold a used book sale during a pandemic?

For the White Lake Community Library, the answer may be one bag at a time. The logistics of safely hosting a traditional sale seem insurmountable, so staff came up with a creative new way to get these like-new books into people’s hands.

Brown paper grab bags, labeled with the general category of books inside, are now available for purchase. Each bag contains several books hand-selected by staff from the thousands of quality titles available.

The bags are sealed to prevent handling, but the total retail value of the contents is listed on the tag, along with our asking price, which is just fifty cents per paperback and one dollar per hardcover.

Categories include such things as gardening, cooking, mysteries and picture books, just to name a few, and book grab bags are priced at $5 or less. Movie and puzzle grab bags are available, too. Stop in anytime during open hours (M/W/F 10-2; Tu/Th 3-7) to get a great deal on some really nice used books and support your library at the same time.

Proceeds from the summer sale are earmarked for the library’s subscription to Ancestry, a premier genealogy research tool.

FUN FACT: So far this summer, kids have logged over 10,000 minutes in the library’s summer reading program! It’s not too late to sign up – just stop by the library to pick up a starter kit, or visit whitelake.readsquared.com to get started.

Looking ahead:

The Adult Summer Reading Program will be starting soon. Watch this space for more information.

The Primary Election will be held August 4th. Please vote. A library millage proposal will be the last item on the back of the ballot for those living in the library district, which has the same boundaries as Whitehall District Schools. To see a sample ballot and check your registration status, visit michigan.gov/vote. To learn more about the library proposal, visit wlclib.org/millage.

The Arts Council of White Lake will be hosting an online auction featuring a variety of gift baskets. Check out the one featuring some great “Cream of the Crop” books and a Friends of the Library book bag! The auction starts August 4. More info at artswhitelake.org

