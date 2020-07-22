WHITEHALL – As our lives have been disrupted and new challenges added I have been sustained by the fact that hope is not cancelled!

I see this in the way people come together & find creative ways to support one another such as the increased donations to The White Lake Area Food Pantry at Lebanon Lutheran, the dedication of essential workers keeping our shelves stocked at local stores & restaurants finding creative ways to provide safe, delicious meals to patrons.

During this trying time, non-profit organizations have also had to be creative to keep their mission strong and sustain philanthropic support.

Hope Scarves (www.hopescarves.org) is in this position. It was founded by Whitehall High School graduate Lara Plewka MacGregor after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and it supports women in treatment by providing them scarves with inspiring stories of hope.

When Lara’s cancer metastasized the mission expanded to include metastatic breast cancer research. To date they have donated nearly $1 million to research aimed at extending lives and finding more treatment options for people with advanced cancer.

So, how to sustain all this amidst a world wide pandemic?

At the heart of Hope Scarves’ mission has been the passion of those “Living life over cancer.” So, when their annual “Outrunning Cancer” marathon had to be cancelled due to COVID this led to an even bigger initiative because you just can’t cancel Hope.

Aug.t 1 and 2 Hope Scarves is hosting an event encouraging people to do things that bring them joy. It’s called Outrunning Cancer but you can Outgarden, Outgolf, Outswim… anything that makes you happy, wherever you are as part of the fundraiser.

It is $50 to join the team and you can create a fundraising page to ask others to support you. In troubled times the activities we love can help to sustain us and now also Hope Scarves.

Over 4,000 people have received a Hope Scarf in Michigan. Rhonda, a local metastatic breast cancer patient shares, “Hope Scarves has created a community of connection that helps me know I’m not the only one going through this.”

To support Rhonda and others facing cancer visit www.hopescarves.org to learn more, sign up and do things that bring you joy to support people facing cancer the first weekend in August.