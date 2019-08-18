As I sit here in the early morning hours of the day, I’m reminding myself of how many things we have done in the last few months and I realize what a blessing it is to live in this beautiful area. I’m becoming nostalgic because summer is quickly closing in on Autumn, which means we will soon be leaving to build an addition on a church in Bandera,Texas. Before we leave, there is still time to play and pack too.

Still to come this year is the American Quilt Society quilt show in Grand Rapids. I look forward to seeing beautiful quilts and techniques I have yet to learn. I always have three or four quilts in process at any one time and I always learn many new things at this show.

Have I mentioned we will become great grandparents soon? It is such an awesome and exciting time to watch our family expand by one more. Please explain to me how I can love a child I’ve never seen as much as I love this little one? To celebrate this new little one, we are having a “sewing shower” where a few of the family will get together to sew burp cloths, receiving blankets and make a small quilt for the little one.

We’ve had a couple unplanned picnics with the grandkids. It is so much fun to gather the “littles” on the spur of the moment and head to the beach for a picnic lunch and swim for a couple of hours. We’ve also enjoyed an adults only picnic in the middle of White Lake when friends invited us to join them on their pontoon boat. Again, I must say, we are blessed to live in this area having the many lakes and rivers that we do.

A highlight of our summer has been the vacation with our grandson. We started a tradition of taking a grandchild on vacation, alone with grandpa and grandma, when they are eight years old. We give them our entire attention, planning a trip filled with surprises around what we think they would like. This year was our grandson Trey’s turn. We started on the SS Badger across Lake Michigan, then visited the Green Bay Packer Stadium. We came home through the upper peninsula visiting Kitch-iti-kipi, the Big Spring near Manistique. He wasn’t as impressed with this natural pond as he was with the Mystery Spot just west of the bridge.

But the majority of my summer has been consumed by my knee replacement. I can honestly say I was not prepared for the intensity of this surgery. It truly has consumed me for weeks. It was the fourth week after surgery before I knew I could make it through. Up until then, I wondered if I had what it took to survive this new me. And while I am up and getting around, I still deal with much pain and swelling. I have more good days then bad days. I know, when this is behind me, which I hear is going to take a year or more, I will be happy to have had it done...Let me just say, at this point, I am going on faith of those that have walked this path before me that this will be a good thing when the healing is complete.

I’m back in my kitchen again, my special work zone. My husband removed the dining table from our fifth wheel trailer and replaced it with a U-shaped area built for my sewing machines. This is across from my kitchen island. I have my entire work area confined to this one small space here in our trailer. It is my ‘happy place.’ For a few weeks this summer, I couldn’t do anything in my space except walk through it, but I am back to working/playing again. I’ve been cooking supper for my husband and anyone else that is here when it’s ready. I’m baking, cooking, and sewing, which to me, is equal to breathing.

It is hard to create an entirely new recipe. Just as the book of Ecclesiastes reads, there is nothing new under the sun, so I’ve taken a few old recipes and given them my tweak. This month, I am sharing one of these recipes, just in time for your own picnic lunch. You may contact me at heaton.margaret@gmail.com or find me on Facebook.com/silverandgoldfriends.

Chicken Salad

1 — 22 oz. bag Tyson Chicken Pieces, fully cooked, thawed

½ cup Miracle Whip

½ cup sweet pickle relish

1 tsp. Dill weed

½ onion

1/4 green pepper

2 stems celery

In a food processor, place chopped onion, green pepper and celery. Blend until small pieces. Add Chicken, Miracle Whip, and sweet pickle relish. Blend for about 10 seconds. Scrape sides of food processor and blend in 10 second impulses until desired consistency is reached. Fold in dill weed.

This chicken salad is great for those picnic lunches. It is also great to use with crackers served as an appetizer or late night snack. I like to use the Tyson frozen chicken pieces because of the convenience, just open the bag and pour. But you could substitute pulled rotisserie chicken just as well.