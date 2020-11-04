Looking for a little extra motivation to get outside and exercise as the days get colder and shorter? The library’s “Move White Lake” program just started its second month, and it isn’t too late to join. Sign up to win prizes and earn a free t-shirt by recording the time you spend exercising each day, whether you walk, jog, bike, rake leaves, or even hula hoop. Paper forms are available at the library or on the website at wlclib.org, or try the app at whitelake.readquared.com. The online version also includes extra challenges you can complete to earn additional drawing entries. Congratulations to Ray, our October drawing winner and recipient of a $25 White Lake Area gift certificate! The next drawing will be held December 1, so get moving now for your chance to win.
NEED MORE BOOKS AND MOVIES TO GET YOU THROUGH THE WINTER?
It could be a long, socially-distanced winter. Do you have enough movies to keep you entertained? The library has a large collection of donated DVDs that are available to purchase for just $2 each. There is something for everyone, from Disney films to timeless classics to recent blockbusters. Stop in to see the list and choose a movie or ten to take home with you. The library is also a great place to pick up used books. Browse the selection of like-new books, and stock up while you can. Beautiful hardbound bestsellers are just $1, and paperbacks are fifty cents. Some are in such good condition, you could give them as gifts this holiday season!
FUN FACT: In 2016, a library book in the UK was returned 120 years late by the granddaughter of the original borrower. If you have overdue books yourself, please don’t wait 120 years. Return them as soon as you can, safe in the knowledge that no overdue fines will be charged for the rest of 2020.
