With Labor Day now behind us, and school is back in session for most Michigan students.

So I guess we can finally say goodbye to the summer.

It was an unusual one that I can’t entirely say I enjoyed. Sure, we were treated to some pretty nice days of weather, but we were also all being asked to socially distance from one another to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Time spent with family was mostly awkward this summer, and involved usl rendezvousing in Grand Ledge on more than one occasion where we all sat at opposite ends of a picnic table talking to one another. To some this might sound extreme, but having known several people who have either had COVID-19 or have had family members become ill didn’t make us second guess the precautions we had put into place.

I’ve been striving to find some sort of normalcy in my day-to-day routine, but nothing ever feels normal when you are under lockdown.

When I was younger, I had always thought working from home would be a nice change of pace from the office life. However, what I never imagined was that I would be doing it with an 11-year-old stepson.

I now have to juggle the herculean task of writing and editing stories; but also, as a sometimes tutor, food director and P.E. teacher. My goal’s as of late is to not only make sure I succeed in my professional life, but to also make sure he logs into school each day for his classes, does his homework, and to make sure he is well fed in the process.

In the past — when I needed to be productive— I would brew myself a large cup of coffee and white knuckle it until dinner time. But unfortunately, caffeine isn’t one of the four food groups, and I can’t responsibly serve it to a sixth grader for lunch.

So, each day at around noon I am cooking for him, doing my best to keep things fresh, so that he doesn’t get bored of the food put before him on the table.

At some point in the day I have to play or interact with my stepson just to make sure he is getting some regularly scheduled exercise. Any time I used to spend at the gym is now spent at the playground or in the backyard, I haven’t been the ideal playmate, but in my defense he hasn’t exactly been an ideal workout buddy either.

I imagine that for many parents who work from home you are likely going through something similar. And as for stay-at-home parents this situation isn’t anything new; you’ve probably been doing something similar for a long time now.

How have you been coping? I would love to hear your story. Share them by emailing me directly at editor@whitelakbeacon.com.