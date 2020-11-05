Last week the White Lake Beacon published a letter to the editor called “The facts don’t lie” by Montague residents Don and Jeanie Richards.
In that edition we forgot to publish the last name of the authors. Also, on our e-edition, the letter was published under the byline of one of our authors, making it look as if we were taking credit for it.
The White Lake Beacon strives to remain unbiased in our coverage, and did not and do not endorse any candidates for president or any other political position. The above describe issues were simply an oversight and we apologize.