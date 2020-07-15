I strongly take issue with the opinions expressed by Peter J. Pitts of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest.
His letter was published in last week’s Beacon. Before anyone takes his position seriously, it should be made clear that Mr. Pitts’ organization receives funding from Pfizer, the largest drug company in the world, in addition to funds it receives from PhRMA, an industry trade group.
CMPI routinely maintains a pro-drug company stance, while consistently in opposition to healthcare reforms that might include universal health coverage. Pitts asserts that if passed and signed into law, the bipartisan supported Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act would devastate the pharmaceutical industry, citing many of the old excuses to support his case.
The Center for Medicine in the Public Interest is a tax-exempt group (501(c)3) and as such it cannot engage in traditional lobbying activity. So, in order to spread their propaganda, they write opinion pieces (like Mr. Pitt’s letter), sending them to newspapers hoping to dupe the uninformed.
Don’t believe their self-serving hype. Americans pay far more for prescription drugs when compared to any other industrialized nation. Let our representatives in Washington know that we support drug pricing reform legislation and do so today.
- Roger Wendt, Muskegon County