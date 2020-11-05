I respected the election law; and I respected the scientific advice to stay home as much as possible during this pandemic—especially because you can be infected without any symptoms at first, a danger to others without knowing it yourself.
So I voted by absentee ballot.
Now some people are trying to say that an in-person ballot deserves more status than an absentee ballot! NO—all ballots MUST be treated equally!
I have volunteered in the past as an election challenger/monitor and have viewed the processing of absentee ballots. I was there even this past March 10, in the primary election, all afternoon and even after the doors closed at 8 pm.
Two election workers are required in order to process the absentee ballots: one Republican and one Democrat. Outsiders from either party who want to watch the election as challengers must be credentialed by the party; have to present their party credential to the election workers to be admitted as observers; and have to stay a certain distance while watching the process. But the two parties are represented also by workers from each major party. So the procedure has careful and complete transparency and oversight.
Please respect the value of EVERY vote equally!!!
Margot Haynes
Montague