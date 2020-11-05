“I love you!” Annie intones as she smiles and waves goodbye to Jagur. Her words catch my attention and I surprise myself by not wanting to roll my eyes. Annie is Jagur’s teacher at Oakridge Lower Elementary School.
Jagur, a ten-year old boy with Down Syndrome, has a special relationship with Annie and his para pro, Roxanne. Normally, I would be tempted to roll my eyes at any expression of love between a teacher and student. False, insincere, spurious professions of love or familial connection make me want to cringe. But this is different. This is real.
Love is a verb, an action. When Annie and Roxanne learned that Jagur and his family did not have a safe, secure home, they leaped into action. With the help of Annie and her husband, Roger, Jagur’s family purchased a mobile home in need of a complete remodel. This past summer, Annie and Roger started amassing volunteers and funds to help transform the uninhabitable trailer into a safe, secure home. Annie, Roger, Roxanne, and many others have contributed money and many hours of labor to transform this home for Jagur and his family. Their love is evident by their commitment to this family and to this project. Let us all learn from their example.
To date, $2,300 has been raised of the $4,000 goal. The home has new walls, flooring, electrical, plumbing, fixtures, windows, doors and donated kitchen appliances. There are still countless other little things that need to be completed. Roger and Annie have contributed a lot of their own money to the project and would love to rally more community support to help bring the project to completion.
I do not personally know Jagur’s family beyond a level of acquaintance, and I have only known Annie and Roger for a few years. I do, however, know true love when I see it. Annie, Roxanne, and Roger, love with their actions. I wish that we could all be more like that. Let us love our neighbors as ourselves and let us all be a community of action. Please consider a donation to the Forehand-Lory family fund on GoFundme.com or help a neighbor close to you.
Tracie Holland
Twin Lake