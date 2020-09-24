This letter speaks to the critical importance of voting in the upcoming election. Vote by mail or vote in person November 3.
If you are not registered, it is simple to do on the Secretary of State website, https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/RegisterVoter. In Michigan you can even register on election day!
Wednesday, September 23, in a press conference (you can google it), Trump declared that the election is a hoax, that our ballots would be thrown out, and that he would install a Supreme Court majority that would keep him in power.
I have voted in every election since I turned 18. None of those countless elections (I am 74) has been declared a hoax because they were not fraudulent, and neither is the upcoming election. The health and continuation of our democracy depends on the votes of its citizens. I write to you today to ask you to become involved in saving our democracy. Give money, phone bank and canvas for candidates you support. But, above all, VOTE!
Tracy Dobson
Montague