What’s the penalty for DUI? When it’s the president?
He DENIES: climate change, despite increasing intensity of storms, more western fires, higher temperatures; seriousness of pandemic; need for health care, especially for poor people; need for alternative energy, so we aren’t dependent on foreign oil for half of our usage; that his comments foment social tension rather than bring people together
UNDERVALUE: the Paris climate accords, so we continue to pollute, to use fossil fuels at alarming rates; the intelligence of citizens, claiming to keep a panic from occurring from virus news; experienced experts who say mailing in ballots is relatively safe from fraud; helpfulness and value of allies and other world leaders by insulting NATO, WHO, and others; governors who are trying to protect their citizens, by trying to belittle them; sound economics by passing huge tax relief that adds to our federal deficit; CAFÉ auto efficiency standards which are meant to reduce our use of carbon fuels
IGNORING: more violent storms, forest fires, record heat, which are all signs of climate change; science which suggests how we can effectively fight the virus; Muslims by moving our Tel Aviv embassy to Jerusalem; Palestinians while assisting with accord among Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates; his own military and intelligence people who produce facts showing Russian interference with elections; poor people; valid arguments opposing his viewpoint by his attacking the person instead of the viewpoint; the Saudi-approved murder of a journalist in an embassy
Your readers can punish for DUI—vote Mr. Trump out of office.
Frank Hollister
Whitehall