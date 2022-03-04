Whitehall City Manager Scott Huebler wrote a climate report for the city that was included in the meeting packet when the council met Tuesday, Feb. 22. According to Huebler, the report should not be interpreted as a climate mobilization action plan, but rather as a general report on what the City of Whitehall can do by the end of this year, 2030 and 2040 to meet the goals of Resolution 21 Climate Emergency Declaration.

Resolution 21 calls for a citywide elimination of greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2040 and initiatives to decrease carbon levels. In the resolution, it is included that a report on what action has taken place and on what can be done next must be written in the years 2022, 2030 and 2040. This responsibility was taken on by Huebler, who admits that he is not an expert on climate change.

“I did a whole lot of research from the internet and other communities who have similar goals,” Huebler said. “Part of the challenge was finding resources that were accurate, because information ranges all over the board.”

Huebler stated that his main sources, when writing the report ,were the United Nations, the State of Michigan’s Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) organization, and reports from the cities of Ann Arbor, Mich., Portland and South Portland, Maine and Burlington, Vt. These cities have adopted climate neutrality as their standard.

At the beginning of the report, Huebler states that Resolution 21 was preceded by the 2016 Paris Agreement, which urges countries to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Climate neutrality, he explains, is achieved when there are net zero greenhouse gas emissions, or when the total emissions are equal to or less than emissions removed through Earth’s natural absorption.

The Paris Agreement’s wording of “neutrality” is different from that of Whitehall’s Resolution 21 because it calls for “elimination” of emissions, which according to Huebler is an unattainable goal. Huebler doesn’t want to “set the city up for failure” by using the wrong terminology in the resolution.

In the report, Huebler states, “‘Elimination’ is not feasible. As long as humans wander the planet, there will be greenhouse gas emissions. Even attempting to do so within the City would require that we ban all fossil fuel powered vehicles, appliances, and tools along with all electric vehicles, appliances, and tools that are not recharged directly from renewable energy sources.

“Striving to do our part for the environment is essential. Establishing hard to measure and difficult goals only sets us up for failure and deflates enthusiasm to do what is right, If Council wishes to pursue the objectives of Resolution 21, staff recommends that this be done by hiring professionals to develop a Climate Action Plan as in-house experience and expertise is not available and to amend Resolution 21 by striking the elimination of greenhouse gas emissions.”

Huebler continues to use standards adopted by the Paris Agreement in his climate report to show how the city can measure the progress of carbon emissions. It is stated in the Paris Agreement that a goal is to limit global warming by 1.5°C which can be accomplished by reducing “lifestyle” climate footprints to 2.5 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per person each year by 2030 and further reduced to 0.7 tons by 2050. Huebler then stated that city hall staff performed a UN carbon calculator test with results ranging between 8 and 14.

Huebler then created a list of existing greenhouse gas emission reduction initiatives within the City of Whitehall. For example, lights within the city have been converted to LEDs, energy audits from two different outside sources have been performed, electric vehicle charging stations were installed at the North Mears parking lot, and the city has cooperated recently with the Muskegon Conservation District to plant 100 trees in Whitehall - and the city plans to plant 10 more trees each year.

The climate report also includes the next steps that the city should take by the end of 2022, 2030 and 2040. The first step in reduction that the city will take in 2022 is the purchase of a Ford Hybrid Police Interceptor, which has already been budgeted for the year. Huebler also lists: to seek proposals to conduct energy audits of all city facilities, continue tree planting and greenscape preservation, and to shut down the gas fireplace on the North Mears parking lot - which was constructed just last year.

Other actions taken by the city to follow the path of climate neutrality include further climate analysis, and Huebler intends to attend a webinar on how to properly develop a community climate action plan. The full climate report can be accessed at https://cityofwhitehall.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Council-Packet-2.22.22.pdf on page 27.