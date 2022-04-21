WHITEHALL — Whitehall held the lead for a couple of early innings, but Coopersville's two-run outbursts in the fourth and fifth innings propelled the Broncos to a 9-5 win Wednesday, dealing the Vikings their first loss of the season.
Whitehall (2-1) grabbed a 3-2 lead with a three-run second inning, but Coopersville struck back in the fourth and fifth and the Vikings could never recover.
Landon Howe delivered Whitehall's only extra-base hit in the game, a double, and Taryn Hardy had a two-run single. Ryne Christensen got a hit, drew two walks and scored a run.
Jaden Brinkert pitched three strong innings to open the game, allowing one earned run and striking out five.