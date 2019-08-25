GRAND RAPIDS — The Whitehall singles players largely carried the load Wednesday at the Grand Rapids South Christian Quad, scoring five of the team’s six points.
Ashton Trnka led the Vikings, winning two matches at second singles, including a 7-6(2), 6-4 win over North Muskegon’s Tommy Schanhals. Jackson VanBergen, Evan Luce and Rob Hentschel each won one match for Whitehall, with Hentschel’s win coming in three sets, also over a North Muskegon foe, Andrew Koman.
Austin Groeneveld/Ryan Findorff, at first doubles, won the Vikings’ only doubles match.
Vikings roll
at Lansing Catholic
LANSING — Whitehall played solidly at Monday’s Lansing Catholic Quad, winning at least two matches in five different flights.
Highlighting the day was top singles player Jackson VanBergen, who swept all three of his matches in straight sets. Second doubles pair River Morrison/Christian Smolen also earned three victories and worked hard for them; they beat Lansing Catholic pair Adam Durr/Quinn Kuhnert 7-5, 7-5 in their final match and also got taken to a 7-5 second set in a win over Paul Biolchini/Gary Gerlach from Almont.
Ashton Trnka, Evan Luce and Rob Hentschel, playing second, third and fourth singles respectively, each went 2-1. First doubles pair Austin Groeneveld/Ryan Findorff won a match. Luke DeRose played fourth doubles early in the day and won a match along with Aiden Raymond, then moved up to third doubles later and joined Christopher Mark for another victory.