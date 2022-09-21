In an exciting race for the top spot at Tuesday's West Michigan Conference Lakes jamboree at Ludington, Whitehall's girls team squeaked past Ludington by a point while the Viking boys came up just two points shy of Fremont in the boys' race.
Montague's squads each finished sixth in the jamboree.
As Ludington would've held the tiebreaker in the girls' race if it had come into play, every point counted for Whitehall, and the Viking girls delivered, led by three top-10 finishers. Ariana Treat led the team with a fourth-place finish and a time of 21:29.99, and Cami Kraai was close behind in sixth place with a time of 21:41.4. Adalyn Britton took eighth place in a time of 22:31.4. Corina Mitteer finished just barely out of the top 10, placing 11th by less than half a second. Her time was 22:44.8. Allison Tate closed the scoring with a 13th-place finish and a time of 23:04.1.
Vikings Carter McIlroy and Andre Richmond ran great races again, earning the top two spots in the boys' race. McIlroy's time was 17:20.1 and Richmond's was 17:40.6. Stewart Waters joined them in the top 10, placing eighth in a time of 18:17.5. Also scoring were Andrew Boeringa (18th, 19:29.8) and Avery Jura (20th, 19:42.9).
Montague had one top-10 finish in each race. Owen Fairchild finished fifth for the Wildcat boys in a time of 18:10.1 and Cammie Erickson was seventh for the girls in a time of 22:22.4.
Other boys scorers for Montague were Clay Johnson (17th, 19:16.4), Isaac Falk (46th, 23:25.4), Lucas Husband (50th, 23:53.97) and Braeden Johnston (52nd, 24:10.7). Girls scorers included three Wildcats who finished consecutively - Grace Torsch and Delaney Schultz recorded the same time (27:05.6) and Claire Genter was right behind them (27:06.5) as the trio placed 34th through 36th. April Howard finished 43rd (28:51.0).