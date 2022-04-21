WHITEHALL — Whitehall launched a four-run rally in the fifth inning Wednesday to knock off Coopersville, 7-6, for its first win of the season.
Kyleigh Martin lashed a two-run double during the inning to tie the game at six, and Alexis Taylor brought Martin in with a single for the eventual winning run.
Coopersville's five-run fifth, which included a pair of home runs, gave the Broncos a 6-3 lead to set the stage for Whitehall (1-3) to make a comeback.
Hailey Carnes blasted her first career home run in the second inning of the game. Illeana Hatcher, Martin and Alyssa Taylor each had a double in the win. Martin pitched the game, surrendering only one earned run and striking out seven Broncos.