Whitehall earned a bid to the state meet Saturday by tying for second place in the regionals at Holland Christian.
The Vikings scored nine points, equaling Ludington's total. The host Maroons won the title with 19 points. The state meet is set for June 3-4 in Midland.
All four Whitehall doubles teams made the finals match, a huge boost to the Vikings. Elizabeth Bentz/Brianna Bentz highlighted Whitehall's performances by winning the regional title at third doubles. The Bentz's, the #2 seeds, topped #1 seed Larissa Bol/Esmay Klingenberg of Holland Christian, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Chloe Christensen/Mylee Boyd were the #3 seeds at first doubles, but they beat unseeded Lillian Kolb/Mia Pung of Ludington, who had pulled a first-round upset, 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals to reach the title match before falling to the Maroons' Lilly DeVries/Ainsley VandenBrink.
Lacey Herbert/Autumn Ferris played to their #2 seed at second doubles, earning a pair of straight-set wins before dropping a competitive match to Kayla VandenBerg/Monika Diaz of Holland Christian. At fourth doubles, Addy Bernhardt/Grace McDowell also lived up to their #2 seed with two straight-set wins and a finals defeat to Abi Kraal/Nicole Genzink of Holland Christian.
Whitehall did not win any singles matches at the regionals, but Ellie Britton made #3 seed McKenzie Sarto of Ludington work for her first-round win at fourth singles, taking the first set before losing 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.