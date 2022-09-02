Whitehall split a home tri match Wednesday, losing 6-2 to Spring Lake but defeating Reeths-Puffer 6-2.
Rob Hentschel won both his matches at second singles for Whitehall, edging Spring Lake's Max Sheridan 6-7(6), 6-2, 10-8 and winning by default in his match against R-P.
William Burger/Ian Sampson also went 2-0 for the Vikings at fourth doubles and also topped their Spring Lake foes, Owen Malaski/Trent Sievertsen, in three sets.
The Vikings won all four singles matches against R-P, with River Morrison, Owen Bass and Brady Tate joining Hentschel as winners.
In the doubles flights, Griffin Lownds/Patrick Cole picked up a win at second doubles. The Rockets earned wins from Zade Rogers/Kaden Malotke at first doubles, a tight 7-6(3), 7-6(6) battle over Samuel Cole/Isaac VanAmberg, and at third doubles, where Trent VanDam/Holden Earnest earned the win.