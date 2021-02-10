As thousands of Michigan residents apply for state-funded programs to help them obtain free degrees and professional skills, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is making the programs one of the priorities in her budget recommendations for next year. Whitmer, who will present her budget plan to the Legislature Thursday, previewed some of her recommendations, including a request for $120 million for Michigan Reconnect — four times the amount in the current fiscal year that ends at the end of September. The new program provides free tuition for an associate’s degree or industry certificates for Michigan adults age 25 and older who do not have a degree. Unveiled last week, officials say 35,000 people already have applied. Whitmer also will recommend $60 million for the Futures for Frontliners program, the first effort in the nation to offer free college to those who worked and provided essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic. It would double the funding for the program launched in September and that has accepted 82,000 residents by the December deadline. Both proposals are one-time requests. “One of the things we know, even pre-pandemic, is that while talent is equally distributed, opportunity is not,” Whitmer told The Detroit News Tuesday. “I have always been determined to make sure we create paths for all Michiganders to get skills so they can get into good-paying jobs that support a family, sustain a career and build a life in a great Michigan community.” An estimated 4.1 million residents are eligible for the Michigan Reconnect, a program with bipartisan support. It pays tuition for eligible adults who want to pursue an associate degree or skills certificate at their in-district community college or a $1,500 scholarship to be used at more than 70 private training schools that offer training certificates. “People are eager to pursue skills opportunities and so many have been priced out of the ability to get them,” Whitmer said. “In this pandemic, when so many people were unemployed, so many people evaluated the employment they were in and began seeking a better-paying job and skills that will lead you there.” The program has come under scrutiny because an estimated 20% of Michigan residents live in a region that has no community college district, according to an analysis by Bridge Michigan. “We are eager to connect people with different training opportunities across the state, but certainly we do have a mind toward equity and addressing the rural-urban divide here to make sure there is an opportunity for all,” the Democratic governor said. She added that the state also is encouraging partnerships between community colleges and communities without a community college district to create programs. “We are going to be creative and encourage creativity,” the governor said. While Whitmer is seeking bipartisan support of her proposals, they face uncertainty in a Republican-led Legislature whose leaders have sought to use billions of dollars in federal stimulus money as leverage to force the governor to negotiate policy on the response to COVID-19. The Michigan House approved a $3.5 billion plan that ties $2.1 billion in education funding to conditions that the authority to enact school closures and halt student sports move from the governor to local health officials. The first budget Whitmer proposed was mostly ignored in 2019 by the Legislature, which approved a blueprint with different priorities. She responded with $1 billion in line-item vetoes and used an obscure state board to transfer $625 million to programs within departments that she prioritized. A compromise was eventually reached, and much of the vetoed money was restored. The education and training programs in the governor’s budget plan have been hailed as a way for the Whitmer administration to reach its Sixtyby30 goal of providing 60% of the state’s residents with a degree or skilled trades certificate by 2030. Currently, 41% of Michigan’s working-age residents have an associate degree or additional higher education. Wayne State University said Tuesday that “Students interested in pursuing a bachelor’s degree after obtaining their associate degree through Michigan Reconnect will be considered for a $4,000 transfer award: $2,000 per academic year for two consecutive years beginning the term of admission.” “To succeed in the 21st century, we have to make sure our residents, communities and businesses are prepared to compete with a global economy,” Whitmer said. “This budget recommendation is really focused on creating those paths.” Other funding requests that the governor said she will request include: — $25 million in one-time funding for the Mobility Futures Initiative to support a new statewide collaboration addressing environmental sustainability, connected and autonomous vehicle deployment, workforce development and the alleviation of systemic mobility inequities in under-served communities. — A $15 million one-time increase for the Going Pro program to expand employer-based training grants for industry credentials and certificates. — $3 million for pre-apprenticeship/apprenticeship programs that will expand Michigan’s talent pool in construction and building trades. — $1 million one-time boost for Focus: HOPE to support workforce and youth development, and advocacy programs.
Whitmer budget
targets more cash for free college programs