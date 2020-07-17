With many states reporting a surge in coronavirus cases, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed executive order 2020-147 on Friday, July 10th.
This executive order states that all individuals are required to wear a mask when in an indoor public place, and willfully refusing to do so is a misdemeanor that is subject to a $500 criminal penalty. This order also states that a business must refuse entry and service to customers who do not comply.
With there being few exceptions to this order many Michiganders are left with more questions than answers.
Gov. Whitmer’s executive order responds to what she refers to as Michigan’s “spotty compliance” of mask wearing. In addition to her executive order, her response also includes a “Mask up Michigan” campaign.
This campaign calls for people to work together to help save lives. Whitmer is not the only one providing these evidence based recommendations. The CDC is also encouraging people to wear a mask, and rally together to fight the virus.
“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”
Even with all of the recommendations and requirements, there are still some individuals who are exempt from wearing a mask in an indoor public place, or a crowded outdoor space. Those few exceptions to the executive order include; those who cannot medically tolerate a face covering, children younger than five years old, and those eating or drinking at a food service establishment.
With Gov.Whitmer placing the responsibility of mask-wearing enforcement in the hands of the business owners, many fear infringing on customer’s rights and the legal ramifications of doing so.
There are a rare few individuals that will not be able to wear a face mask due to a medical reason. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) protects these individuals and prohibits discrimination based on disability. Even so, The ADA does not provide a blanket exemption to people with disabilities from complying with legitimate safety requirements, including wearing a mask.
There have been fraudulent “mask exemption” cards and flyers circulating on the web and social media channels to individuals not wanting to wear a mask. The Department of Justice has issued a warning to the public and business owners, that cards and flyers bearing the Department of Justice Seal and the ADA phone number have not been issued by the Department nor the ADA, and the public should not rely on such cards or the information correlating with such documents.
The ADA allows businesses to develop requirements that are necessary for the safe operation of programs, activities, and also the safe delivery of goods and services. These safety requirements must be based on actual accurate health information. There are some safety requirements that might inherently exclude an individual with a disability, but can still be deemed legally necessary.
A great example of this provided by the ADA is if a private camp offers canoeing lessons, they can have a safety requirement that states everyone participating in the program must know how to swim. That is a legitimate safety requirement based on actual risk.
This safety requirement might exclude some individuals with disabilities from participating, but it is well within the camp’s rights to enforce this safety requirement. This translates to the current predicament some businesses are facing.
Wearing a face mask has become a safety requirement based off of actual risk. The actual risk being that Michigan is in a state of emergency, and reporting an influx in positive coronavirus cases.
The safety requirement of wearing a mask has been shown to decrease transmission rates based on research backed by the CDC and state and local health departments. In the current situation, a business can defend that requiring customers to wear a mask is a legitimate safety requirement. If a business is going to deny a customer with a disability from entering their business because they are not wearing a face mask, they must provide this customer with another way to access their goods and services without any additional cost.
Some businesses might still be nervous about approaching a customer that enters their business and states they cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition. One example of how a business can confidently approach an unmasked person without violating their rights, is to express the business has the policy of requiring customers to wear a mask.
Then they should state the policy is believed to be necessary based on safety recommendations of the CDC and state and local health departments. It is important to express the business cannot modify that policy, because in doing so would impose too much of a health risk to staff and other patrons.
After expressing this to the customer, the business should let them know they would be happy to provide the goods or services to them in another way. This example on how to approach an individual without a mask has been offered by Pete Berg of The Great Lakes ADA Center.
Berg also encourages business owners, and anyone interested in this topic to check out a special webinar they are holding. The Great Lakes ADA center is holding the special webinar session on the topic of businesses and face coverings on July 28th from 2pm to 3:30pm EST.
Individuals must register for the webinar by visiting ADA-audio.org. This webinar will also be archived at the same web address of ADA-audio.org.
It is important during trying times like this, that we work together, respect one another, and continue to stay educated on the best way to move forward.