The board of directors of the White Lake Association (WLA) invites the public to attend their annual meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m. at Montague City Hall, 8778 Ferry St.
The meeting will open with a Q & A session, followed by the board meeting.
White Lake Association conducts crucial water sampling for dissolved oxygen and temperature, Sechi Disk Transparency, Chlorophyll-A and total phosphorus determinations in White Lake; maintains the weather station and web cam at the White River Light Station; installs and maintains the no wake buoys on the east and west ends of White Lake; partners with the Sea Tow Foundation to provide two life jacket loaner stations on the lake, as well as other important endeavors. Visit WLA’s website at whitelakeassociation.org to learn more.