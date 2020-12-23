The Christmas Day service at Walk in the Light Church of God in Hartford is usually an exuberant celebration of joy and faith, as Archbishop Dexter Burke relays the story of Christ’s birth and congregants sing along with the choir. This year, Walk in the Light, like so many other churches, is holding its Christmas service online. “People want to be with each other in the church, it’s a sacred thing to be together,’’ the Rev. Burke said. “This year, because of COVID, we can’t do that.” A pandemic that began in the spring, shortly before Easter, is still raging in December, and Christian churches across the country are adapting their Christmas rituals to the realities of a contagious and sometimes deadly virus. For many churches, midnight services, musical performances, even greeting people outside your household with a handshake or a hug, are all out this year in accordance with public health rules established to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus. Some churches have gone all-virtual for Christmas while others are planning smaller, in-person services, with masks, temperature checks and social distancing required. Under revised rules set by Gov. Ned Lamont that took effect on Nov. 6, religious gatherings must adhere to a 50% capacity, or a maximum of 100 people. Virtual services are encouraged. Lamont also is strongly encouraging Connecticut residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., a recommendation that would seem to disrupt the tradition of midnight Mass. The Archdiocese of Hartford is complying with the guidelines, said Christopher Healy, executive director of the Connecticut Catholic Conference. “We are still following the guidelines set down by the Governor’s Order, 50% of the church size or 100 [people], whichever is less,’’ he said. “We are having midnight Mass services since the curfew is suggestive. We have been conducting services on a regular basis throughout the state and have added services to keep up with the demand.” Asylum Hill Congregation Church is planning a hybrid of online and in-person Christmas Eve services. The children’s worship hour, typically held in the sanctuary at 4:30 p.m., will move outside. The church has arranged to bring in farm animals for a live nativity. The 8 p.m. service will move online, but the 11:30 p.m. service will be in person, outside the church, weather permitting. The Rev. Erica Thompson said she sees a lesson about the joy and hope of the Christmas season in the hardships of the past year. “For all of us, this has been such a difficult year,” she said. Yet “the story of light shining forth and the promise ... hope and joy being born again is a message that’s ever more important and resonates in a real way this year.’’ Thompson said that’s a message that may have been missed in years past, “when so many of us were so concerned about what the holiday looked like rather than what it means ... the gift is in that we come back to the ‘realness’ of Christmas.” Archbishop Burke echoed that message of hope. Members of his church were disappointed they could not serve up their community turkey dinner to needy families in Hartford this year, due to coronavirus restrictions. Instead, congregants delivered canned food and gift cards to make sure poor families could still have a Christmas dinner. “The Christmas story is about hope,’’ Burke said. “We preach about Christ, the hope of the world and there is lots of joyous music. This year we can’t do a lot of that but we’re trusting in God that it will get better and next year we can return to normalcy and enjoy Christmas again.” The stone building that houses St. John’s Episcopal Church in West Hartford has been mostly closed since March 13. “We did open for a short time in the fall, for early Sunday service, but when we went into the red zone we closed it again,’’ said Rector Susan Pinkerton. The church has aired videos of its weekly services on its YouTube channel since ending in-person worship. The virtual services have actually led to a growth in the congregation and Pinkerton said she’s expecting many of those new congrgants to tune in to the two services that will stream on Christmas Eve as well as the one that will show on Christmas Day. Having an in-person service “wasn’t even considered because of the big spike in the virus,’’ Pinkerton said. “We made this decision (to go virtual) out of love and it’s a sacrifice we make for the health and welfare of one another.’’
Zoom carols, livestream at midnight